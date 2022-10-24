IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $785,000 Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.50% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.73. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.41 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Douglas Toler bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $93,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,583.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HYFM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

