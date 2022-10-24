IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Invests $259,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

General Motors Trading Up 0.5 %

General Motors stock opened at $35.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

