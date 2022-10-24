IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 244 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 86.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,122,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,973,000 after purchasing an additional 519,252 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,776,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,889,000 after purchasing an additional 508,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after buying an additional 340,088 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,534.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 222,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after buying an additional 208,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2,336.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 181,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after acquiring an additional 173,831 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $59.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

