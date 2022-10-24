iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $157.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.64.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $112.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.95. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.61 and a 12-month high of $169.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,090 shares of company stock worth $632,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

