iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,676,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627,977 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Members Trust Co owned 0.53% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $138,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,417,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock remained flat at $80.94 on Monday. 121,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,948,162. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.45. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

