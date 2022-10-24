iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971,308 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $107,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.91. The company had a trading volume of 98,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,162. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.73 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.45.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

