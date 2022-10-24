iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,134 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.08. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

