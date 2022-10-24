iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (CVD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 31st

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE:CVD traded down C$0.08 on Monday, reaching C$16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$16.55 and a 1-year high of C$19.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.24.

