iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,255,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $67,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 648,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,249,000 after acquiring an additional 227,311 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,531,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IDEV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.58. 8,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,216. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $70.44.

