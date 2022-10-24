iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 291.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,311 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 61,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.5% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,453,214 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.95.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.