iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,728 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $32,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,412 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.17 and a 200-day moving average of $117.64.

