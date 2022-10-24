iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.70. 245,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,005,370. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

