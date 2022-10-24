iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $207.55. The company had a trading volume of 86,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,070. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

