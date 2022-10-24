iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust makes up 1.8% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned about 0.14% of iShares Silver Trust worth $13,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 169,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 47.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.4% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 962,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,462,342. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.