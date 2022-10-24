iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $376.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,544,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $389.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

