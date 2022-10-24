Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,635 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.75. 636,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,973,385. The company has a market cap of $256.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

