Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 471 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 3.0% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Mizuho upped their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

3M Stock Up 1.4 %

MMM traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.41. The stock had a trading volume of 85,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,355. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.