Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,032,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,802,000 after acquiring an additional 26,247 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.29 on Monday, hitting $347.19. 234,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,125,316. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.08 and its 200 day moving average is $365.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

