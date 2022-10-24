Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $5.94 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after buying an additional 158,106 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 41,837 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.69. 385,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,408,775. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

