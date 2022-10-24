Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 172 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.20. 879,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,404,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $61.30 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

