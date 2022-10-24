Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 22,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019,450. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.92 and a 200-day moving average of $166.14.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

