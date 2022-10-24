Janney Capital Management LLC Has $39.11 Million Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 927,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,571 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises 3.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $39,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the second quarter worth $140,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter valued at $328,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TOTL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.03. 2,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,836. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22.

