Janney Capital Management LLC Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $9.40 on Monday, hitting $543.13. 71,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,566. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.00 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.91. The company has a market cap of $508.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

