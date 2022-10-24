Janney Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.44. The company had a trading volume of 34,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,281. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.47.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.