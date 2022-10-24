Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $13,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth $620,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,779,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XOP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.94. 238,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,847,254. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.79. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $170.62.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

