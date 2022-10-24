Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Linde by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $226,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 453.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Linde by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Linde by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $292.33. The stock had a trading volume of 23,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $145.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.75 and its 200 day moving average is $296.90.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.41.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

