Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 159,397 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,804,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,397 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $165,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 119.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $1,047,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 50.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.68. 191,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,801,064. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $96.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.