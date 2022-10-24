Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 492,302 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 952,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,302 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.79% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $96,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $466,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 493.0% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.23. The company had a trading volume of 16,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,366. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.38. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

