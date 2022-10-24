Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,877,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 347,537 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Comcast worth $112,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 18,770 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Comcast Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.21. 959,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,369,221. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

