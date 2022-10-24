Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,453 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.39% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $60,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $235.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,936. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.74 and a 200-day moving average of $238.15. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

