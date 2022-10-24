Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $57.10 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552,271 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.53% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $57,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEUR. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.71. The company had a trading volume of 30,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,748. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $60.06.

