Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $78,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 71,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 63,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 45,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of USMV traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,992 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.90. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

