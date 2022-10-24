Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,865,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,620 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.31% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $227,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,849 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219,674 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,409,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,658,000 after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,121,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,333,000 after purchasing an additional 44,439 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.34. The company had a trading volume of 40,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,570. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.70. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

