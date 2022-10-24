Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.94.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GXO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 967,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,102. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.