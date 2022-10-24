Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Price Target to $49.00

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.81.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.23. Autohome has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $48.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,659,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,609,000 after purchasing an additional 941,171 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,232,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,463,000 after acquiring an additional 506,984 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,714,000 after acquiring an additional 388,772 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,606,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,396,000. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Further Reading

