Jet Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $140.58 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0827 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $140.58 million and $120,166.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,325.84 or 1.00001359 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003347 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023493 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00056861 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00043735 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022781 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.08254981 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $123,675.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

