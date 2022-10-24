Jet Protocol Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $140.35 million and approximately $119,504.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0826 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,352.43 or 0.99965221 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003332 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00057253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00044677 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022695 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.08254981 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $123,675.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.