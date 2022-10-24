Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) VP Sells $3,761,128.00 in Stock

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $167.81 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

