JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.78

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.78 and last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 5700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.57.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.85 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.32%.

Institutional Trading of JOYY

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JOYY by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 23.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JOYY by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in JOYY by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

(Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.