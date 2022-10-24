Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,248 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,088 ($13.15) to GBX 1,248 ($15.08) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,240 ($51.23) to GBX 3,620 ($43.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,490 ($18.00) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

Shares of JET stock traded down GBX 20.20 ($0.24) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,320 ($15.95). The stock had a trading volume of 59,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,733. The stock has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,408.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,589.31. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 1,054.80 ($12.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,823 ($70.36).

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

