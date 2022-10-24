Kadena Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $249.20 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Kadena has a total market cap of $249.20 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00006531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kadena

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,047,245 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

