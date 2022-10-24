Kava (KAVA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $32.65 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 24th. Kava has a market capitalization of $461.86 million and approximately $32.65 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00007891 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00081641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00060335 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00015390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00025041 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001399 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 305,213,361 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,759,204 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

