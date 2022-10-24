Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 43,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 218,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KZIA shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Maxim Group cut shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

