Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 461,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000. Oceaneering International comprises about 2.1% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Oceaneering International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 586,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 88,069 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 70,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,937 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oceaneering International news, VP Earl Childress bought 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,441.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oceaneering International news, VP Earl Childress bought 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,441.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,675.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OII shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th.

NYSE OII traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,649. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

