Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA comprises about 4.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $11,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 55.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

EQNR traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $34.09. 50,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

