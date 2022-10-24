Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 3.2% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,857,169,000 after purchasing an additional 239,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after buying an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,482,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,537,294,000 after buying an additional 194,371 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded up $10.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $464.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,920. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $418.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.22.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

