Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up about 1.5% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 11.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 9.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.70.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

