Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Trading Up 3.3%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 54,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 73,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Kelso Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.

