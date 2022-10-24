Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Trading Up 2.9%

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 3,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 7,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KELTF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

