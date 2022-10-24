Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.74 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 23.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,191,065.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,142,961 shares in the company, valued at $41,487,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,191,065.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,142,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,487,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Stories

